Archbishop Joseph Kurtz celebrates 50 years of being ordained

He thanked the community and talked about the letters he’s received recently from people he’s met over the years.
By Maira Ansari
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Archbishop Joseph Kurtz described his years as priest as “an adventure” on Friday during a celebration for his 50th year of being ordained.

Kurtz reflected on his years at a noon mass on Friday at the Cathedral of the Assumption. Kurtz has been a priest for 50 years and nearly 23 years as a bishop. He will be retiring at the end of March.

He thanked the community and talked about the letters he’s received recently from people he’s met over the years. One special letter came on Thursday.

“I opened it up and it was in Latin and it was from Pope Francis and I thought let me read the Latin maybe it’s a new appointment,” Kurtz laughed. “It’s a beautiful letter and I’m grateful our Holy Father sent this letter.”

Pope Francis appointed Bishop Shelton Joseph Fabre as the 10th Bishop and fifth archbishop of Louisville. He will be installed on March 30 as the successor to Archbishop Kurtz.

