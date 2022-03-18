Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Bourbon & Beyond returns to Louisville in September

Louisville’s celebration of bourbon and classic music is returning to Louisville after a...
Louisville’s celebration of bourbon and classic music is returning to Louisville after a two-year absence.(Alisha Eli (custom credit) | Alisha Eli)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Louisville’s celebration of bourbon and classic music is returning to the city after a two-year absence.

Bourbon & Beyond will take place at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center from September 15-18, according to a release from promoter Danny Wimmer Presents.

The festival brings together classic rock, bluegrass and alternative rock acts as well as bourbon workshops, culinary demos and more.

After being canceled for two years due to the pandemic, festival promoters said they are excited to bring the event back to Louisville.

“Along with those around the country, we celebrate the return of major festivals such as Bourbon & Beyond to the Kentucky Exposition Center,” David S. Beck, President & CEO of Kentucky Venues said in a release. “The complete experience planned by Danny Wimmer Presents highlights Kentucky’s best-kept secrets: its entertainment, food, beverage and hospitality.”

The full lineup for this year’s festival has not been released, but fans can lock in early bird prices for $10 down. Fans can also purchase the new Exacta Pass, giving general admission for Bourbon & Beyond and Louder than Life festivals for $449.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Bourbon & Beyond’s website.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage and her family
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, Louisville health leader, dies ‘unexpectedly’
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages
A shooting was first confirmed by MetroSafe, who said it happened around 7:30 a.m. on March 18...
Videos capture man with knife shot, killed by LMPD officers in the Highlands
A high-speed police chase in Louisville ended in a crash in the Jacobs neighborhood Friday...
LMPD high-speed chase involving teenagers ends in crash
Generic image of clouds.
FORECAST: Falling temperatures and light showers for Saturday