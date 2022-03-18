Bourbon & Beyond returns to Louisville in September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Louisville’s celebration of bourbon and classic music is returning to the city after a two-year absence.

Bourbon & Beyond will take place at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center from September 15-18, according to a release from promoter Danny Wimmer Presents.

The festival brings together classic rock, bluegrass and alternative rock acts as well as bourbon workshops, culinary demos and more.

After being canceled for two years due to the pandemic, festival promoters said they are excited to bring the event back to Louisville.

“Along with those around the country, we celebrate the return of major festivals such as Bourbon & Beyond to the Kentucky Exposition Center,” David S. Beck, President & CEO of Kentucky Venues said in a release. “The complete experience planned by Danny Wimmer Presents highlights Kentucky’s best-kept secrets: its entertainment, food, beverage and hospitality.”

The full lineup for this year’s festival has not been released, but fans can lock in early bird prices for $10 down. Fans can also purchase the new Exacta Pass, giving general admission for Bourbon & Beyond and Louder than Life festivals for $449.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Bourbon & Beyond’s website.

