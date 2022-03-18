Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

LMPD high-speed chase involving teenagers ends in crash

A high-speed police chase in Louisville ended in a crash in the Jacobs neighborhood Friday...
A high-speed police chase in Louisville ended in a crash in the Jacobs neighborhood Friday afternoon.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A high-speed police chase in Louisville ended in a crash in the Jacobs neighborhood Friday afternoon.

After a driver refused to stop for a Louisville Metro Police Department officer trying to pull them over for a traffic violation at the intersection of Beecher Street and Taylor Boulevard, the chase began, according to a LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

The chase ended after about five minutes on West Wheatmore Drive when the car crashed off to the side of the road and became stuck in mud.

Three teenage boys, aged 17, 15 and 14 jumped out of the car and ran from officers.

Two teenagers were released to their parents since they were passengers, police confirmed. The driver of the car was taken into custody.

Info on the driver’s age was not provided. Investigation is ongoing by LMPD.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage and her family
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, Louisville health leader, dies ‘unexpectedly’
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages
A shooting was first confirmed by MetroSafe, who said it happened around 7:30 a.m. on March 18...
Videos capture man with knife shot, killed by LMPD officers in the Highlands
Generic image of clouds.
FORECAST: Falling temperatures and light showers for Saturday

Latest News

Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Hackel Drive,...
LMPD: Woman shot and killed in home near PRP
Despite repeated commands by officers, the unidentified man refused to drop the weapon. An LMPD...
Videos capture man with knife shot, killed by LMPD officers in the Highlands
He thanked the community and talked about the letters he’s received recently from people he’s...
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz celebrates 50 years of being ordained
Payne played for the Louisville Cardinals in college, where he won a national championship in...
Kenny Payne back with the Cards, officially named UofL men’s basketball coach
One neighbor said the incident on Clara Avenue on Thursday was so close, it sounded like it was...
Neighbors describe scary situation during officer-involved shooting near Churchill Downs