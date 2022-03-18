LMPD high-speed chase involving teenagers ends in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A high-speed police chase in Louisville ended in a crash in the Jacobs neighborhood Friday afternoon.

After a driver refused to stop for a Louisville Metro Police Department officer trying to pull them over for a traffic violation at the intersection of Beecher Street and Taylor Boulevard, the chase began, according to a LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

The chase ended after about five minutes on West Wheatmore Drive when the car crashed off to the side of the road and became stuck in mud.

Three teenage boys, aged 17, 15 and 14 jumped out of the car and ran from officers.

Two teenagers were released to their parents since they were passengers, police confirmed. The driver of the car was taken into custody.

Info on the driver’s age was not provided. Investigation is ongoing by LMPD.

