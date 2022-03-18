Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested after allegedly attacking teen at restaurant

Alan Sjoken is charged with felony burglary with battery committed therein and two misdemeanor...
Alan Sjoken is charged with felony burglary with battery committed therein and two misdemeanor counts of battery.(Lynn Haven Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is facing charges after police say he attacked a teen at a restaurant when he was refused a refund for a burger already eaten.

Lynn Haven Police say Alan Sjoken, 49, was arrested Friday morning on burglary with battery committed therein and battery charges.

Tuesday night, police responded to a local fast-food establishment. They say earlier in the night, a woman was refused a refund on a burger she had already eaten. Police say it seems she complained to restaurant staff and demanded a refund after she saw an employee perform an act that led her to believe food was being mishandled.

They say she came back to the restaurant with her husband, Sjoken. Sjoken reportedly demanded to know when the person who refused the refund would be back, but other employees wouldn’t answer him. Police say Sjoken threatened the employees.

Police say Sjoken and his wife refused to leave and his threatening behavior escalated to the point he tried to force his way through an employee-only door that leads to the back of the restaurant. When employees were able to block him from getting through the door, Sjoken reportedly returned to the front of the restaurant and jumped the counter.

Sjoken then repeatedly punched a teenager in the face, head, and body, according to police. Other employees were able to get Sjoken off the teen. Sjoken and his wife left the restaurant after police were called.

Sjoken was arrested Friday morning at his home on Crooked Lane by members of the U.S. Marshals Florida-Caribbean Fugitive Task Force.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

