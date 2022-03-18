Man shot, killed near Auburndale Park, New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed in Kenwood Hill Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. on Woodmore Avenue, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, which is near Auburndale Park and New Cut Road, south of Iroquois Amphitheater.

The man, who has not been identified, died before paramedics could bring him to the hospital.

No suspect information has been provided.

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

