Man shot, killed near Auburndale Park, New Cut Road

Paramedics were not expected to take a shooting victim to the hospital after they were shot on...
Paramedics were not expected to take a shooting victim to the hospital after they were shot on Woodmore Avenue on March 18. LMPD is investigating.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed in Kenwood Hill Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. on Woodmore Avenue, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, which is near Auburndale Park and New Cut Road, south of Iroquois Amphitheater.

The man, who has not been identified, died before paramedics could bring him to the hospital.

No suspect information has been provided.

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

