Officer-involved shooting in the Highlands under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer-involved shooting in the Highlands is under investigation.

The shooting was first confirmed by MetroSafe, who said it happened around 7:30 a.m. near the corner of Barret Avenue and Winter Avenue. LMPD confirmed afterward that the shooting was officer-involved on Twitter.

When a WAVE photographer arrived, he saw a man lying on the ground who appeared to be dead in a parking lot next to Barret Bar & Grill as officers surveyed the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 675-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

This is a breaking news story will be updated.

