Officer-involved shooting in the Highlands under investigation
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer-involved shooting in the Highlands is under investigation.
The shooting was first confirmed by MetroSafe, who said it happened around 7:30 a.m. near the corner of Barret Avenue and Winter Avenue. LMPD confirmed afterward that the shooting was officer-involved on Twitter.
When a WAVE photographer arrived, he saw a man lying on the ground who appeared to be dead in a parking lot next to Barret Bar & Grill as officers surveyed the area.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 675-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.
This is a breaking news story will be updated.
