FBI joins search for missing Logan County 11-year-old

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for Tristan Chase Settles of the Ray Walker Road area in Logan County.

Logan County Sheriff, Stephen Stratton, met with FBI investigators, who have now joined the search.

Tristan has been added to the National Database for Missing & Exploited children.

The search will continue with local, state and federal investigators involved. Law Enforcement is asking anyone with security or trail cameras to please review the footage for any sign of Tristan.

Tristan Chase Settles is 11 years old, 4′8″ tall and weighing 175 pounds; with curly, red hair.

He was last seen by neighbors leaving his residence around 7pm Tuesday (3/15/2022). Tristan was wearing a red jacket, running pants, and a Mario Brothers backpack with red straps. If you have information on Tristan’s whereabouts please contact Logan County Dispatch at 270-726-4911.

---Original Story 3/17/22---

It’s been two days since 11-year-old Tristan Settles was seen leaving his Logan County home.

“There was a note indicating he was leaving, but we’re still following through on that,” Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton said. “We just know that parents called that night and couldn’t locate him after a few hours.”

Settles was last seen in the Ray Walker Rd. area of Logan County wearing a red jacket, running pants, and a Mario Brothers backpack with red straps. He is described as 4′8″ tall and 175 lbs. Settles is also a student at Lewisburg Elementary School.

“SROs (school resource officers) are at the schools interviewing students and teachers just trying to figure out where he went or where he would have connections to go to,” Sheriff Stratton said.

Agencies from surrounding cities and counties have made their way to Logan County to help with search efforts. This includes Kentucky State Police and multiple Search and Rescue, Teams. They have a base set up at the Lewisburg Rural Fire Dept.

“There are all possibilities around the table, and we’re methodically just going through them and trying to cross off each box and we’re gonna continue to do ground searches again,” Sheriff Stratton explained. They are now expanding the search area, and have already used a helicopter with a thermal sensor, and K9 units to locate the young boy.

“We want people in the Lewisburg Road, Ray Walker Road area, the schools, we know that people are up and down, Terry Wilcutt Highway, so if someone thinks they saw something, but not sure, just call and let us figure it out,” the Sheriff said. “If he left walking, those were the roadways he would have left on.”

If you know or see anything you are asked to call Logan County Dispatch at 270-726-4911. You can also report information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 270-726-5050.

Search efforts will continue Friday, though responders will have to fight a rainy forecast.

