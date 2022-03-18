Missing 11-year-old found safe, investigation ongoing

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a days-long search for a missing 11-year-old has come to an end. The child was found safe and alive.

According to the sheriff’s office, officials received information about the whereabouts of Tristan Chase Settles around 5 p.m. Friday evening. He was found alive and healthy.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and did not release any further information.

They thanked many agencies for helping in the search. You can read that Facebook post below:

