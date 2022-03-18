Contact Troubleshooters
Missing 11-year-old found safe, investigation ongoing

11-year-old Tristan Settles
11-year-old Tristan Settles(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a days-long search for a missing 11-year-old has come to an end. The child was found safe and alive.

According to the sheriff’s office, officials received information about the whereabouts of Tristan Chase Settles around 5 p.m. Friday evening. He was found alive and healthy.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and did not release any further information.

They thanked many agencies for helping in the search. You can read that Facebook post below:

On 3/18/2022 at approximately 1700hrs the Logan County Sheriff's Office received information on the whereabouts of a...

Posted by Logan County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 18, 2022

Generic image of clouds.
FORECAST: Falling temperatures and light showers for Saturday

