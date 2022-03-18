Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Videos capture man with knife shot, killed by LMPD officers in the Highlands

Despite repeated commands by officers, the unidentified man refused to drop the weapon. An LMPD spokesperson said the man then charged at the officers, and one
By Shellie Sylvestri and Natalia Martinez
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being shot by a Louisville Metro Police Department officer in the Highlands.

The shooting was first confirmed by MetroSafe, who said it happened around 7:30 a.m. near the corner of Barret Avenue and Winter Avenue. LMPD confirmed afterward that the shooting was officer-involved on Twitter.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a man with a knife in the area, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. Despite repeated commands by officers, the unidentified man refused to drop the weapon. Smiley said the man then charged at the officers, and one shot him.

(Story continues below video)

Two videos from different angles show off what happened this morning in the Highlands that led to the officer-involved shooting of a man.

He died before paramedics were able to bring him to the hospital.

Police have not released body camera videos but WAVE News got their hands on three different videos showing the shooting.

One business owner was shocked when he saw his surveillance video.

“This guy was swinging something back and forth at them,” Manoj Uppal told WAVE News.

“It’s so sad,” Joyce Daunhauer said.

Daunhauer lives nearby and heard what she thought sounded like two gunshots.

“I don’t know who it was, but I hope they had family,” she said.

The scene stretched across two blocks and happened just when businesses were opening.

“We drove our normal way and it was blocked by a bunch of cops,” Kira Meador said.

“We were planning on eating breakfast here,” Perry Santiago said.

The incident shook Daunhauer, whose family has been touched by tragedy before.

“You never forget it” she said. “It’s soo sad.”

The name of the officer who fired their weapon is expected to be released publicly on Saturday.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation into the shooting.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage and her family
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, Louisville health leader, dies ‘unexpectedly’
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages
A high-speed police chase in Louisville ended in a crash in the Jacobs neighborhood Friday...
LMPD high-speed chase involving teenagers ends in crash
Generic image of clouds.
FORECAST: Falling temperatures and light showers for Saturday

Latest News

Generic image of clouds.
FORECAST: Falling temperatures and light showers for Saturday
Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning March 19th, 2022
A Nelson County family filed a $650 million lawsuit after they say a hospital falsified...
Nelson Co. family files $650M lawsuit for ‘forced quarantine’ after alleged fake COVID result
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Hackel Drive,...
LMPD: Woman shot and killed in home near PRP
Help Asheville Bears says 36 three legged bears have been spotted since 2019
Three-legged bear spotted in Knoxville