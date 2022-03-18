Videos capture man with knife shot, killed by LMPD officers in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being shot by a Louisville Metro Police Department officer in the Highlands.

The shooting was first confirmed by MetroSafe, who said it happened around 7:30 a.m. near the corner of Barret Avenue and Winter Avenue. LMPD confirmed afterward that the shooting was officer-involved on Twitter.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a man with a knife in the area, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. Despite repeated commands by officers, the unidentified man refused to drop the weapon. Smiley said the man then charged at the officers, and one shot him.

(Story continues below video)

Two videos from different angles show off what happened this morning in the Highlands that led to the officer-involved shooting of a man.

He died before paramedics were able to bring him to the hospital.

Police have not released body camera videos but WAVE News got their hands on three different videos showing the shooting.

One business owner was shocked when he saw his surveillance video.

“This guy was swinging something back and forth at them,” Manoj Uppal told WAVE News.

“It’s so sad,” Joyce Daunhauer said.

Daunhauer lives nearby and heard what she thought sounded like two gunshots.

“I don’t know who it was, but I hope they had family,” she said.

The scene stretched across two blocks and happened just when businesses were opening.

“We drove our normal way and it was blocked by a bunch of cops,” Kira Meador said.

“We were planning on eating breakfast here,” Perry Santiago said.

The incident shook Daunhauer, whose family has been touched by tragedy before.

“You never forget it” she said. “It’s soo sad.”

The name of the officer who fired their weapon is expected to be released publicly on Saturday.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation into the shooting.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.