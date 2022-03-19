Boy taken to hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A boy is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times while outside in the California neighborhood on Saturday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m., when Louisville Metro police officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of West Kentucky Street, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

Officers said the boy was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he is recovering from his injuries and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. LMPD officers continue the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.