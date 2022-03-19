Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Boy taken to hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

LMPD officers responded to a shooting in the California neighborhood on Sunday, where they...
LMPD officers responded to a shooting in the California neighborhood on Sunday, where they found a male juvenile had been shot multiple times.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A boy is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times while outside in the California neighborhood on Saturday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m., when Louisville Metro police officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of West Kentucky Street, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

Officers said the boy was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he is recovering from his injuries and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. LMPD officers continue the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages
Louisville Metro police officers arrested Samuel David Bradford Friday night at 10:20 p.m.
Woman shot and killed in home near PRP, man arrested
A Nelson County family filed a $650 million lawsuit after they say a hospital falsified...
Nelson Co. family files $650M lawsuit for ‘forced quarantine’ after alleged fake COVID result
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage and her family
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, Louisville health leader, dies ‘unexpectedly’
Two people were shot, one of them killed, in a double shooting at a Speedway gas station on...
Two killed in double shooting on Poplar Level Road

Latest News

LMPD: Man found dead in retirement home parking lot
Man sent to the hospital after shooting in Southside neighborhood
The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down near the Louisville area.
National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touch down near Louisville
Two people were shot, one of them killed, in a double shooting at a Speedway gas station on...
Two killed in double shooting on Poplar Level Road