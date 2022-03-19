FORECAST: Beautiful beginning to spring tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES

Damage survey reports preliminary EF1 in Hardin County

Sunny and warmer Sunday for the start of spring

Next storm system arrives Tuesday-Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light drizzle will be ending as winds begin to relax tonight. Clouds will clear overnight with lows cooling to the mid to upper 30s.

Spring officially begins at 11:33am EDT Sunday and it’s going to feel like it too. We expect a beautiful, sunny day and warmer temperatures with highs in the 60s.

Mostly clear Sunday night with mild overnight lows in the 40s. Mostly sunny and warmer on Monday with highs topping out in the 70s.

The next storm system arrives Tuesday through Wednesday bringing rain, wind, and a chance of lightning.

Temperatures stay above normal with highs in the 60s and 70s through Wednesday.

