FORECAST: Falling temperatures and light showers for Saturday

WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson has your forecast update.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Falling temperatures and light drizzle for Saturday
  • 60s and sunshine tomorrow
  • Warmer temperatures and more rain next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Off and on drizzle and light showers are on the way for our Saturday. Temperatures will tumble into the 40s through this afternoon with gusty winds and overcast skies. A few lingering light showers will be possible early tonight before coming to an end. Skies gradually clear through earlier tomorrow morning with temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures make a return for the second half of the weekend. With highs in the 60s it will make for a beautiful end to the weekend! It’s a bonus that spring officially begins at 11:33am ET Sunday. Mostly clear tomorrow night with lows in the 40s.

Our up and down rollercoaster ride of weather continues into next week with active weather and big temperature swings. Widespread, potentially heavy, showers and storms arrive near mid-week followed by much cooler temperatures.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

