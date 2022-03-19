LMPD: Woman shot and killed in home near PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was shot and killed near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday night.

Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Hackel Drive, just off Lower Hunters Trace, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

When police arrived, they found an adult woman who had been shot inside of a home. The victim died at the scene, police confirmed.

No arrests have been made. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

