Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

LMPD: Woman shot and killed in home near PRP

Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Hackel Drive,...
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Hackel Drive, just off Lower Hunters Trace.(WAFF)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was shot and killed near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday night.

Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Hackel Drive, just off Lower Hunters Trace, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

When police arrived, they found an adult woman who had been shot inside of a home. The victim died at the scene, police confirmed.

No arrests have been made. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage and her family
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, Louisville health leader, dies ‘unexpectedly’
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages
A shooting was first confirmed by MetroSafe, who said it happened around 7:30 a.m. on March 18...
Videos capture man with knife shot, killed by LMPD officers in the Highlands
A high-speed police chase in Louisville ended in a crash in the Jacobs neighborhood Friday...
LMPD high-speed chase involving teenagers ends in crash
Generic image of clouds.
FORECAST: Falling temperatures and light showers for Saturday

Latest News

Despite repeated commands by officers, the unidentified man refused to drop the weapon. An LMPD...
Videos capture man with knife shot, killed by LMPD officers in the Highlands
He thanked the community and talked about the letters he’s received recently from people he’s...
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz celebrates 50 years of being ordained
Payne played for the Louisville Cardinals in college, where he won a national championship in...
Kenny Payne back with the Cards, officially named UofL men’s basketball coach
One neighbor said the incident on Clara Avenue on Thursday was so close, it sounded like it was...
Neighbors describe scary situation during officer-involved shooting near Churchill Downs