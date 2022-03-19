Contact Troubleshooters
Runners brave gloomy weather conditions for Triple Crown of Running 10K

Jacob Law, as he crossed the finish line in first place.
Jacob Law, as he crossed the finish line in first place.(Olivia Russell- WAVE)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Runners were back in Downtown Louisville two weeks after racing in the Triple Crown of Running series 5K. This weekend’s race doubled that distance for the 10K.

The series consists of a 5K, 10K, and 15K race leading up to the Kentucky Derby Festival Mini and Marathon.

It was a gloomy, windy, and misty morning for runners, the opposite of what they saw two weeks prior.

About 2,000 runners were there on Saturday morning.

The winner of Saturday’s 10K is Louisville native Jacob Law. He said he has run this race in the past with even faster finish times. However, this is his first win.

“Every day I run usually double during lunch and in the morning,” he said. “The two guys who finished second and third, I actually met running. They, and a couple other guys, we train in the mornings a lot together. In Louisville we workout and train together. It’s fun to get a race in together.”

The Triple Crown of Running will conclude in two weeks. The final leg, the 15K, is scheduled for April 2.

