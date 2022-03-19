Southern Indiana man charged with multiple counts of child molestation

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Police in Seymour, Indiana arrested a 60-year-old man suspected of ongoing sexual encounters with a child from the age of 5 until the age of 13.

According to an arrest report, investigators received reports of child abuse or neglect from the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The suspect, Charles D. Heatherly, from Seymour, was reportedly engaging in multiple sexual incidents with an underage girl.

Investigators conducted an interview with Heatherly, who police said initially denied the claims.

Additional information was received by officers on the sexual encounters with the child with incidents dating back to 2014.

Police said Heatherly was also a convicted sex offender.

Heatherly was arrested by Seymour police on March 17 and charged with eight counts of child molestation. The suspect was taken to Jackson County Jail.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges in the case on Friday with 10 total counts of child molestation and an enhancement for being a repeat sex offender.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.