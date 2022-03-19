Contact Troubleshooters
Top seeded UofL advance with 83-51 win over Albany

UofL head coach Jeff Walz
UofL head coach Jeff Walz(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The #1 seeded UofL women moved on the NCAA Tournament with an 83-51 win over Albany in a first round game in the KFC Yum! Center on Friday Night.

Hailey Van Lith scored 17 of her game-high 20 points in the first half. Kianna Smith scored all 15 of her points in the first half, and Emily Engstler finished with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 7 steals.

“That’s exactly why we did our press for the majority of that game, just to get a quick go so we could start the tournament off right, and I think we executed it perfectly,” Engstler said. “We’re a lot longer, we’re a little bit quicker, and I think we did everything right.”

Earlier in the UofL announced the hiring of Kenny Payne as the Cards men’s head coach and that women’s head coach Jeff Walz had his contract extended through the 2028-29 season and received a raise.

The attendance on Friday night was announced at 8,407.

Walz hopes even more show up on Sunday when the Cards host #9 seed Gonzaga in the second round.

“I’m going to put a challenge out to our fans, both men’s fans, our women’s fans. There’s no reason we can’t sell this lower bowl out for Sunday’s game,” he said. “We’re a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, going to be playing the second round game against a really good Gonzaga team, and why we can’t get 12,000 down here, I think we should. I think we can.”

