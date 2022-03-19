Woman shot and killed in home near PRP, man arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing multiple charges after he shot and killed a woman inside of a home near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Friday night.

Samuel Bradford, 51, was arrested around 10:20 p.m., and charged with one count of Murder-Domestic Violence and Wanton Endangerment-First Degree, Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

Calls came in just before 10 p.m., when police responded to the 6700 block of Hunters Creek Boulevard, after a caller reported shots were fired into a home, the arrest report said. The caller said their home was hit in the process of the shooting as well.

When police arrived, they found the both the front and back door of a home open in 6300 block of Hackel Drive, directly behind the home of the initial caller, the arrest report said. Upon going inside, officers found an adult woman who had been shot inside. The victim died at the scene, police confirmed.

Officers found multiple bullet shell casings in and outside of the home as well.

Shortly thereafter, officers were called to respond to another home in the 6300 block of Hackel Drive, after a caller reported she heard the back room of her home hit with bullets, and a neighbor’s motorcycle start and take off afterwards.

Then, officers were called to respond to the 6300 block of Greenwood Road on multiple reports of a man who arrived on a motorcycle, attacking employees at the Taco Bell.

Police arrested Bradford at the scene and found two prescription bottles that belonged to the woman killed.

Bradford is currently held at LMDC is is expected to appear in court on Monday.

