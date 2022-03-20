Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Hoosiers Take Care of Business in Opening Round

Indiana head coach Teri Moren talks to her players during the second half of a college...
Indiana head coach Teri Moren talks to her players during the second half of a college basketball game against the Arizona in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WAVE) -The #3 seed Hoosiers got balanced scoring and blowout 14 seed Charlotte 85-51.

IU came out the gates firing. Mackenzie Holmes scores inside, part of an 11-1 run to close the first quarter. Holmes led the way with 19. Second quarter, the lead grows, Aleksa Gulbe with the lefty layup. She scored 15. Hoosiers led 42-24 at the half.

Second half, they put it away. Former Sacred Heart star, Grace Berger finished with 18 points. Indiana rolls into the second round. They will meet Princeton on Monday. “I thought today we did a lot of really good things. Obviously, i wanted to go into the is game and be balanced in scoring. You look and we had four kids in double digits, 23 assists which always brings me joy,” said head coach, Teri Moren.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages
Louisville Metro police officers arrested Samuel David Bradford Friday night at 10:20 p.m.
Woman shot and killed in home near PRP, man arrested
A Nelson County family filed a $650 million lawsuit after they say a hospital falsified...
Nelson Co. family files $650M lawsuit for ‘forced quarantine’ after alleged fake COVID result
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage and her family
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, Louisville health leader, dies ‘unexpectedly’
Two people were shot, one of them killed, in a double shooting at a Speedway gas station on...
Two killed in double shooting on Poplar Level Road

Latest News

Saint Peter's advances again.
Racers Miss First Ever Sweet 16 Bid
Kentucky's season comes to a close.
Princeton Shocks Kentucky in NCAA Tournament
Louisville City FC head coach Danny Cruz
Lou City Opens Season with Back-to-Back Clean Sheets
UofL head coach Jeff Walz
Top seeded UofL advance with 83-51 win over Albany