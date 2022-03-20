Hoosiers Take Care of Business in Opening Round

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WAVE) -The #3 seed Hoosiers got balanced scoring and blowout 14 seed Charlotte 85-51.

IU came out the gates firing. Mackenzie Holmes scores inside, part of an 11-1 run to close the first quarter. Holmes led the way with 19. Second quarter, the lead grows, Aleksa Gulbe with the lefty layup. She scored 15. Hoosiers led 42-24 at the half.

Second half, they put it away. Former Sacred Heart star, Grace Berger finished with 18 points. Indiana rolls into the second round. They will meet Princeton on Monday. “I thought today we did a lot of really good things. Obviously, i wanted to go into the is game and be balanced in scoring. You look and we had four kids in double digits, 23 assists which always brings me joy,” said head coach, Teri Moren.

