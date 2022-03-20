Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

6 injured after sheriff helicopter crash in Calif. national forest

Six people were injured after a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the...
Six people were injured after a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest, according to fire officials. All six passengers were airlifted to Pomona Valley Medical Center, the sheriff said.(Source: KABC via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — Six people were injured Saturday afternoon after a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said.

All six passengers were airlifted to Pomona Valley Medical Center, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told The Los Angeles Times. One of the passengers is in critical condition, two are in moderate condition and two others have minor injuries, he said.

The Times reported that five of the passengers on the Air Rescue 5 helicopter were deputies with the Sheriff’s Department, and the sixth was a doctor from UCLA.

The passengers suffered a variety of injuries, including fractures and broken ribs.

“They are in stable condition, some more banged up than others, but thankful to be alive,” Villanueva told the Times. The fact that there were no fatalities “is nothing short of a miracle.”

The crash occurred at 4:58 p.m. near the San Gabriel Reservoir, which is near Highway 39 and East Fork Road near Azusa.

The Times reported that the green Air Rescue 5 helicopter was responding to a call for service in the area at the time of the crash. The San Dimas station received a call that a helicopter went down at 4:58 p.m., the sheriff’s department said.

The damaged aircraft is now lying on its side in Azusa Canyon near the San Gabriel Dam. Multiple emergency vehicles are at the scene.

The rescue helicopter makes hundreds of flights annually into some of the toughest terrain, often flying into narrow canyons and dealing with difficult topography.

The helicopter crew has “saved thousands of lives over the years,” Villanueva told the Times.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the crash, spokesman Eric Weiss said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages
Louisville Metro police officers arrested Samuel David Bradford Friday night at 10:20 p.m.
Woman shot and killed in home near PRP, man arrested
A Nelson County family filed a $650 million lawsuit after they say a hospital falsified...
Nelson Co. family files $650M lawsuit for ‘forced quarantine’ after alleged fake COVID result
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage and her family
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, Louisville health leader, dies ‘unexpectedly’
Two people were shot, one of them killed, in a double shooting at a Speedway gas station on...
Two killed in double shooting on Poplar Level Road

Latest News

Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening,...
Shooting wounds 4 at South by Southwest festival in Austin
People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Ukraine says Russia bombs another shelter in besieged city
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires artillery into sea days after missile launch
LMPD: Man found dead in retirement home parking lot
Man sent to the hospital after shooting in Southside neighborhood