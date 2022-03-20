LMPD: Man found dead in retirement home parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a retirement home parking lot.

Police were called to a retirement home on Goose Creek Road around 12:30 Sunday morning.

According to officials, a younger adult male was found inside a car with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is being led by the Homicide Unit. Police say at this time, there are no arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or provide tips via the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

