Man sent to the hospital after shooting in Southside neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night.

It happened just before 11 in the 100 block of East Kingston Avenue near Southside Drive.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to UofL hospital and police describe his condition as ‘critical’.

Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, the LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

