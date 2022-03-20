Contact Troubleshooters
Man shot to death in Southside neighborhood identified by officials

(WCAX)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner has identified 54-year-old Anthony Watkins as the man who was shot to death last Saturday in the Southside neighborhood.

It happened just before 11 p.m., when officers responded to the 100 block of East Kingston Avenue near Southside Drive on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

When police arrived, they found Watkins who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and later died while in surgery, the coroner said.

No arrests have been made at this time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

