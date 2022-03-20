Contact Troubleshooters
Man shot, killed in Southside shooting

(WCAX)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a shooting that happened Saturday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m., when officers responded to the 100 block of East Kingston Avenue near Southside Drive on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and later died, Smiley said.

No arrests have been made at this time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

