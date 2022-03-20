MISSING: Golden Alert issued for 36-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a Golden Alert for 36-year-old Heather Farrar on Sunday.

She was last seen in the 200 block of Abraham Flexner Way.

Farrar is a patient at Frazier Rehabilitation Center, and is believed to have walked out wearing a black sweat suit, hospital socks and is wrapped in a white hospital blanket, LMPD said.

She is 5′3′, has green eyes and weighs around 110 pounds.

LMPD said Farrar suffered a traumatic brain injury, and has a shaved head with C shaped sutures on the right side of her head. She has staples on the back left side of her head as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or LMPD at (502)574-LMPD (5673).

