National Weather Service confirms four tornadoes from Friday night storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Weather Service confirmed on Sunday a total of four tornadoes hit near the Louisville area during Friday night storms.

Damage surveys conducted by the NWS team in Washington County, Indiana indicate EF-1 tornado damage with winds up to 105 miles per hour.

Damage was also caused by an EF-1 tornado in Hardin County, about six miles west of Elizabethtown. NWS data showed the storm hit near Spears Lane and St. John’s Road, bringing peak winds of 97 miles per hour.

The NWS determined an EF-0 level tornado hit Breckinridge County around 10:20 p.m.

NWS data shows the storm hit three miles southwest of Bewleyville and brought peak winds of about 80 miles per hour.

Finally, the NWS found damage consistent with an EF-1 tornado in Bullitt County, a few miles northeast of Lebanon Junction. That storm hit at 11:09 p.m., and brought winds of 105 miles per hour, according to NWS data.

Surveys are still ongoing.

