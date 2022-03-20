Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touch down near Louisville

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down near the Louisville area.
The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down near the Louisville area.(Courtesy: WAVE News)
By Nick Picht
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down Friday night near the Louisville area.

The first, an EF-0 tornado, hit Breckinridge County around 10:20 p.m. NWS data shows the storm hit three miles southwest of Bewleyville and brought peak winds of about 80 miles per hour.

The second tornado, an EF-1 tornado, touched down in Hardin County, west of Elizabethtown.

NWS data showed the storm hit near Spears Lane and St. John’s Road, bringing peak winds of 97 miles per hour.

The third confirmed tornado, another EF-1, took place in Bullitt County, a few miles northeast of Lebanon Junction.

That storm hit at 11:09 p.m. and brought winds of 105 miles per hour, according to NWS data.

NWS crews are set to survey storm data in Washington County, Indiana Sunday morning, to determine if another tornado touched down in that area.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages
Louisville Metro police officers arrested Samuel David Bradford Friday night at 10:20 p.m.
Woman shot and killed in home near PRP, man arrested
A Nelson County family filed a $650 million lawsuit after they say a hospital falsified...
Nelson Co. family files $650M lawsuit for ‘forced quarantine’ after alleged fake COVID result
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage and her family
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, Louisville health leader, dies ‘unexpectedly’
Two people were shot, one of them killed, in a double shooting at a Speedway gas station on...
Two killed in double shooting on Poplar Level Road

Latest News

Here is WAVE News Meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday evening March 19, 2022
The National Weather Service announced on Saturday that preliminary reports indicate an EF-1...
NSW: Preliminary reports indicate EF-1 tornado in Hardin County
Generic image of clouds.
FORECAST: Beautiful beginning to spring tomorrow
Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning March 19th, 2022