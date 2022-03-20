National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touch down near Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down Friday night near the Louisville area.

The first, an EF-0 tornado, hit Breckinridge County around 10:20 p.m. NWS data shows the storm hit three miles southwest of Bewleyville and brought peak winds of about 80 miles per hour.

The second tornado, an EF-1 tornado, touched down in Hardin County, west of Elizabethtown.

NWS data showed the storm hit near Spears Lane and St. John’s Road, bringing peak winds of 97 miles per hour.

The third confirmed tornado, another EF-1, took place in Bullitt County, a few miles northeast of Lebanon Junction.

That storm hit at 11:09 p.m. and brought winds of 105 miles per hour, according to NWS data.

NWS crews are set to survey storm data in Washington County, Indiana Sunday morning, to determine if another tornado touched down in that area.

