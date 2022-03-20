Contact Troubleshooters
Two killed in double shooting on Poplar Level Road

Two people were shot, one of them killed, in a double shooting at a Speedway gas station on...
Two people were shot, one of them killed, in a double shooting at a Speedway gas station on Poplar Level Road.(Courtesy: WAVE News)
By Nick Picht
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were killed in a double shooting on Poplar Level Road.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at a Speedway gas station in the 4200 block of Poplar Level Road.

Smiley said officers arrived on scene and found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition. Police confirm that victim later died.

LMPD did not release the names of the victims.

The Homicide Unit is handling the case. Nobody has been arrested in connection to the shooting, but Smiley said officers are currently following up on a lead in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

