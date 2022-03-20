Contact Troubleshooters
Paranormal investigators check out former YMCA in Rock Island
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Paranormal investigators from as far as Greece and Pennsylvania looked into the former Rock Island YMCA building on Saturday night.

Riverside Iowa Paranormal Group sought to communicate with ghosts of the past as the site has ties to Al Capone and his associates.

The group says the building is a hot spot for spirits as it also had a mysterious fire in 1976, but they are most excited for new people to join in on the investigations.

“I honestly love working with people. I know that maybe sounds cliche but I enjoy it,” said Brittney, the lead Paranormal Investigator of the Riverside Indiana Chapter, “I have been an investigator for 17 years but even when I’m with new people that come in, we always learn new things from one another.

The adventure continued well into the night, ending around 2 a.m.

