Princeton Shocks Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WAVE) - The second round of the NCAA Tournament featured a potential Kentucky verses Indiana rematch from earlier in the season. In order for that to happen the Cats would have to get by Princeton in the first round.

Kentucky beat the Tigers in the tournament three years ago, but Princeton controlled the fist half. Kaitlyn Chen’s layup gave them a nine point lead. Princeton led 32-26 at the break.

Second half, Kentucky chipping away, Rhyne Howard knocks down an NBA range three to cut the deficit to five. Howard led the Cats with 17. Princeton’s Abby Meyers was unstoppable. She finished with 29 as the Tigers end Kentucky’s season 69-62. This would be Howard’s last game as a Cat. “It’s been fun. I really don’t look at any accomplishments or anything. It’s just the connections that I’ve had with my teammates and my coaches. I wouldn’t change it for the world. I love all of them,” said Howard after the game.

