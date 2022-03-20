Two killed in double shooting on Poplar Level Road, man arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Chicago man was arrested after a double shooting killed two people on Poplar Level Road Saturday night.

Louisville Metro police officers arrested Dakari Deener, 29, and charged him with murder, according to the arrest report.

It happened around 7 p.m., when officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station on the 4200 block of Poplar Level Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

When they arrived, officers found two people shot. The male victim died at the scene, and the woman was taken to the University of Louisville and later died.

Officers found Deener lying in a prone position in the parking lot, and a handgun was found in the street next to the Speedway, the arrest report said.

Multiple people saw Deener shoot several rounds at the victims while they were both inside their car.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

