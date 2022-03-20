Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

WATCH: Dothan Animal Shelter saves dog from major flood

Dothan Animal Shelter saves dog from major flood
Dothan Animal Shelter saves dog from major flood
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Animal Shelter Director, Bill Banks is being commended for his efforts in rescuing a dog from major floodwaters during Friday’s severe weather.

News4 Weather Wrap: Severe Storms Strike Wiregrass

A serious storm came through the Wiregrass Friday, bringing an enormous amount of rain. The massive amount of rain flooded many areas in Dothan that was near water drainage creeks.

The Dothan Police Department received a call to a dog in distress that was near one of these creeks.

Dothan Animal Shelter Director, Bill Banks responded to the call to assist.

Upon arrival, Director Banks found that the owner of the dog was unavailable.

Dothan Animal Shelter saves dog from major flood
Dothan Animal Shelter saves dog from major flood(Dothan Police Dept.)

Without knowing what might be in the waters or the demeanor of the dog, the Dothan Humanitarian waded through waist-high waters to free the dog and get it out of the flooding-fenced area it was in.

Director Banks’ selflessness and continuous care for animals reflects greatly of himself, the Dothan Animal Shelter, and the City of Dothan.

Dothan Police Department
Dothan Animal Shelter saves dog from major flood
Dothan Animal Shelter saves dog from major flood(Dothan Police Dept.)

As you can see, the grateful fur baby thanked him with a big wet hug!

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages
Dakari Deener, 29, was arrested after a double shooting killed two people Saturday night on...
Two killed in double shooting on Poplar Level Road, man arrested
The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down near the Louisville area.
National Weather Service confirms four tornadoes from Friday night storms
Louisville Metro police officers arrested Samuel David Bradford Friday night at 10:20 p.m.
Woman shot and killed in home near PRP, man arrested
A Nelson County family filed a $650 million lawsuit after they say a hospital falsified...
Nelson Co. family files $650M lawsuit for ‘forced quarantine’ after alleged fake COVID result

Latest News

Humanitarian efforts are raising money to provide some comfort to refugees, and a boy in...
Sellersburg boy sells cookies for Ukraine
He thanked the community and talked about the letters he’s received recently from people he’s...
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz celebrates 50 years of being ordained
Selling cookies for Ukraine
Sellersburg boy sells cookies for Ukraine
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz celebrates 50 years of being ordained
A starving dog who was taken in by the Kentucky Humane Society on Sunday has died, the...
Malnourished dog with similarity to Ethan has died, KHS confirms