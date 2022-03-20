Contact Troubleshooters
Woman, infant injured in shooting near Fern Creek neighborhood

Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.
Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.(WAFF)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting near Fern Creek.

It happened around 4:22 a.m., when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond on a report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Barnwood Road, Metrosafe dispatchers said.

Officers found a woman in her early twenties injured after someone shot inside the home she was in, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

A baby inside the home was grazed during the shooting. The woman was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where she is expected to survive her injuries.

LMPD detectives continue the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip portal.

