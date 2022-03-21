Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

2 plead guilty to charges in 2019 homicide

Virg Alby Colyer, 45, and Jacqueline Oliver, 38, were accused of the August 12, 2019 murder of...
Virg Alby Colyer, 45, and Jacqueline Oliver, 38, were accused of the August 12, 2019 murder of Sonam Gurung at a home in the 1100 block of Homeview Drive.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people arrested in a murder case have pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

Virg Alby Colyer, 45, and Jacqueline Oliver, 38, were accused of the August 12, 2019 murder of Sonam Gurung at a home in the 1100 block of Homeview Drive.

Court documents say Colyer hit Gurung in the head with metal baseball bat multiple times while he was at Oliver’s home. After the assault, Colyer and Oliver moved Gurung onto the back porch of the home before cleaning up the crime scene.

Gurung was found the next afternoon by emergency personnel. He died two weeks later.

Colyer also admitted to assaulting another man with the bat five days earlier at another Homeview Drive home. That attack was discovered on August 21 when the victim went to a hospital for treatment.

The Commonwealth is asking that Colyer be sentenced to 28 years each for murder (complicity) and robbery (complicity), 20 years for assault (complicity), 10 years for tampering with evidence (complicity) and for being a persistent felony offender.

Colyer’s sentences would run concurrently for a total of 28 years. He would not be eligible for probation or shock probation and would have to serve 20 years before becoming eligible for parole.

The recommended sentence for Oliver is five years for facilitation to murder and one year each for one year for assault (complicity) and tampering with evidence (complicity). If she receives probation on the assault and evidence tampering charges, Oliver would be on probation for five years.

Colyer and Oliver will be sentenced on May 12.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witness video shows the moment Dakari Deener was arrested. (SOURCE: Aaron Carter)
Witness describes chaos of double homicide at Louisville gas station
A USPS truck lost a massive amount of its load this morning, sending letters and other mail...
USPS mail spill overtakes the Watterson
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Police said the woman was seriously injured and was sent to University Hospital in critical...
Woman seriously injured after crash on I-265 near Billtown Road

Latest News

VIDEO: Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
The new developments come after the ATF was reportedly stepping up their role when it came to...
ATF charges JCPS student with felony for bringing a gun to school
WAVE News - Tuesday evening, March 22, 2022
WAVE News - Tuesday evening, March 22, 2022
The plan that would eventually give every student, particularly those living in west...
‘It’s time for change’: Pollio unveils monumental School Choice plan
Jaylin Ready, 18, was arrested on suspicion that he may be armed at The Academy @ Shawnee,...
ATF charges JCPS student with felony for bringing gun to school