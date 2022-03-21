2 plead guilty to charges in 2019 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people arrested in a murder case have pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

Virg Alby Colyer, 45, and Jacqueline Oliver, 38, were accused of the August 12, 2019 murder of Sonam Gurung at a home in the 1100 block of Homeview Drive.

Court documents say Colyer hit Gurung in the head with metal baseball bat multiple times while he was at Oliver’s home. After the assault, Colyer and Oliver moved Gurung onto the back porch of the home before cleaning up the crime scene.

Gurung was found the next afternoon by emergency personnel. He died two weeks later.

Colyer also admitted to assaulting another man with the bat five days earlier at another Homeview Drive home. That attack was discovered on August 21 when the victim went to a hospital for treatment.

The Commonwealth is asking that Colyer be sentenced to 28 years each for murder (complicity) and robbery (complicity), 20 years for assault (complicity), 10 years for tampering with evidence (complicity) and for being a persistent felony offender.

Colyer’s sentences would run concurrently for a total of 28 years. He would not be eligible for probation or shock probation and would have to serve 20 years before becoming eligible for parole.

The recommended sentence for Oliver is five years for facilitation to murder and one year each for one year for assault (complicity) and tampering with evidence (complicity). If she receives probation on the assault and evidence tampering charges, Oliver would be on probation for five years.

Colyer and Oliver will be sentenced on May 12.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.