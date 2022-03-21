Contact Troubleshooters
Clark Co. students missing school, failing because of bus driver shortage, parents say

Teresa Ragland's grandsons have only been able to go to school one or two days a week because their bus route keeps getting canceled, she said.
Teresa Ragland's grandsons have only been able to go to school one or two days a week because their bus route keeps getting canceled, she said.(WAVE 3 News)
By Tori Gessner
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLARK CO., Ind. (WAVE) - Teresa Ragland’s grandsons have only gone to school one to two days a week this semester because their bus route keeps getting canceled, their grandmother said, and now one of them is failing because of it.

Ragland told WAVE News the problems started after winter break. She began receiving texts almost daily saying her grandsons’ Greater Clark County Schools bus was not in service.

“Last week, the only day they went to school was Thursday,” Ragland said.

This semester, the boys have spent more time at home than in the classroom.

While the school district has excused their absences, Ragland said their teachers haven’t given them the work they missed, and their grades are suffering.

“The youngest one, the 10-year-old (used to make) all A’s and B’s,” Ragland said. “He’s down to C’s and D’s now.”

Ragland’s eldest grandson, who is 14-year-old, is failing all his classes and will have to repeat the ninth grade, according to Ragland.

She wants Greater Clark County Schools to buy more buses and hire more drivers, but legally the district doesn’t have to.

In 2015, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled public schools were not required to bus students to and from class.

However, the bus is the only way Ragland’s grandsons can get to school.

“It was hard enough with the COVID thing and being out of school, so they already missed so much, and they were already really far behind,” Ragland said. “This is making it 10 times worse.”

WAVE News reached out to Greater Clark County Schools for comment, but had not heard back by the time this article was published.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

