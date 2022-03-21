Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

COVID during pregnancy increases risk of complications, study says

COVID-19 infection during pregnancy doubles or triples risks of certain complications.
COVID-19 infection during pregnancy doubles or triples risks of certain complications.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Experts are learning more about how COVID-19 affects pregnant women.

They’ve recently learned that getting the coronavirus when a woman is pregnant raises the risk of several kinds of complications.

The new information is from a new study published Monday in the Journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

In the study, women who contracted COVID were more likely to have severe health issues, like breathing problems, sepsis, blood clots, or acute respiratory distress syndrome.

They also had more than double the risk of giving birth too early.

Scientists are still learning more about how this affects the baby, so they’re recommending doctors keep a close eye on babies’ whose mothers got COVID.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down near the Louisville area.
National Weather Service confirms four tornadoes from Friday night storms
Dakari Deener, 29, was arrested after a double shooting killed two people Saturday night on...
Two killed in double shooting on Poplar Level Road, man arrested
LMPD: Man found shot to death in retirement home parking lot
Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.
Woman, infant injured in shooting near Fern Creek neighborhood
Man shot, killed in Southside shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval...
Video shows teacher leading preschoolers in anti-Biden chant
The HCSO announced on Sunday an investigation is underway after a house fire broke out after...
Hardin County Sheriff issues warning after house fire breaks out from contaminated kerosene
Officers responded to the 500 block of Roselane Street on reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m.
Teenager injured in Smoketown shooting; police investigating
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine invasion: As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known
Just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on...
LMPD: Child shot in Old Louisville sent to hospital