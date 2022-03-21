Contact Troubleshooters
Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones on first day of spring
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones in honor of the start of spring.(tcw-wvue)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day.

Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.

Please contact your local Dairy Queen for participation. For more information, click here.

