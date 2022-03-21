Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rain expected Tuesday

Here is WAVE News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
By Kevin Harned
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Rain chances stay high Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Cooler temperatures late week and weekend
  • 70s return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to thicken overnight with temperatures holding in the mild lower 50s.

A period of rain is likely during the morning hours Tuesday with rainfall a bit more scattered mid to late afternoon. However, a more solid shield of rain will move in during the evening hours. Keep the umbrella nearby. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

While rain is very likely early on Tuesday evening, we’ll see the main band of it move east of us and scatter out somewhat Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Lows will be in the 50s Tuesday night.

While showers are quite possible early Wednesday morning, we’ll need to keep an eye out for thunderstorms firing up along a cold front swinging through around midday into the early afternoon. Any severe weather threat from this will be east of I-65.

Northerly winds will provide below average temperatures late week and into the weekend with clouds and a few showers.

Improving temperatures will push us back into the 70s by early to mid next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

