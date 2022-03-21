Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana town spared serious damage after being caught in tornado path

By David Mattingly
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) - The historic town square in Salem, Indiana has been standing since the 1800s. It is still standing after getting caught directly in the path of a tornado over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the Friday evening tornado was as wide as two football fields and traveled a path of more than 5 miles.

The tornado packed winds of 105 miles per hour and ripped across the rural landscape, damaging roofs and uprooting groves of trees.

As the storm blew into the Salem town square, the winds relented and the tornado lifted, but not before doing some damage to the roof of a family owned business, Lincks Clothing and Shoes.

“We saw a huge cloud and it had a funnel towards the end of it,” owner Rita Lincks said. “But we had no clue it was coming straight for town.”

Lincks’ husband was in the store working late when the tornado hit. She said he described the building shaking for about 20 seconds.

When it was over, there was damage only to the front portion of the building’s roof. Adjacent buildings also sustained minor damage.

On Monday, lunch was being served at the nostalgic Salem Apothecary, celebrating a 140-year legacy that just got a little more interesting.

“We’re high enough up that the floods don’t bother us when the creek gets out down here, and we’ve had some really major issues there,” owner and pharmacist Rebecca Marshall said. “But a tornado, yes, that can be really dangerous for an old building.”

Old buildings that, luckily, are now getting older.

Salem’s town history has a new chapter about how a dangerous tornado came to town and left everything standing.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

