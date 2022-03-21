Contact Troubleshooters
Janet Jackson, New Edition to perform on Derby Day at Lynn Family Stadium

Billboard-chart topping, Grammy-award winning musician and performer Janet Jackson has sold...
Billboard-chart topping, Grammy-award winning musician and performer Janet Jackson has sold more than 100 million records and amassed an extensive catalog of hits.(MGN)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five-time Grammy Award winner Janet Jackson is bringing the rhythm to Louisville on Derby Day.

Jackson will perform the first ever concert at Lynn Family Stadium on May 7 as part of the 85° West Music Festival.

(Story continues below photo)

The 11,700 seat Lynn Family Stadium awaits its debut as the home of Louisville City FC.
The 11,700 seat Lynn Family Stadium awaits its debut as the home of Louisville City FC.

She will be joined by the six original members of New Edition: Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ronnie Devoe and Ricky Bell.

Jackson, the sister of legendary pop singer Michael Jackson, is a Billboard chart-topping, Grammy-winning star with over 100 million records sold. One of the world’s most acclaimed artists, she has won five Grammy Awards, 11 Billboard Music Awards, and 11 American Music Awards. Her show will feature songs from each of her 12 platinum albums.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 25 at the Lynn Family Stadium box office and online at seatgeek.com. The stadium box office is open only on home game days for Lou City and Racing Louisville, beginning 3 hours before kickoff.

