Juvenile dies in Adair County crash

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 15 is investigating a two vehicle fatal collision Sunday at around 10:43 AM on Bridgewater Rd., in Adair County.

Preliminary investigations indicate Jessica Wilkinson, 28, of Columbia, was driving a 2019 Chrysler Van northbound on Bridgewater Rd., when she crossed into the southbound lane striking a 2003 Ford Mustang head-on.

The driver of the Mustang, a 16 year Juvenile from Columbia, was unable to avoid the collision because of the hillcrest.

Wilkinson and her two passengers Derek Wilkson, 31, of Columbia, and a three-year-old passenger received minor injuries.

The driver of the mustang and one other juvenile passenger were transported to T.J. Health in Columbia.

A juvenile passenger in the back seat was pronounced deceased by the Adair County Coroner.

This collision remains under investigation by Trooper Brandon Roark. Trooper Roark was assisted at the scene by other KSP personnel, Adair County Sheriff Department, Adair County Rescue Squad, Adair County Fire and EMS.

