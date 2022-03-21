Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Juvenile dies in Adair County crash

Adair County fatal crash
Adair County fatal crash(MGN)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 15 is investigating a two vehicle fatal collision Sunday at around 10:43 AM on Bridgewater Rd., in Adair County.

Preliminary investigations indicate Jessica Wilkinson, 28, of Columbia, was driving a 2019 Chrysler Van northbound on Bridgewater Rd., when she crossed into the southbound lane striking a 2003 Ford Mustang head-on.

The driver of the Mustang, a 16 year Juvenile from Columbia, was unable to avoid the collision because of the hillcrest.

Wilkinson and her two passengers Derek Wilkson, 31, of Columbia, and a three-year-old passenger received minor injuries.

The driver of the mustang and one other juvenile passenger were transported to T.J. Health in Columbia.

A juvenile passenger in the back seat was pronounced deceased by the Adair County Coroner.

This collision remains under investigation by Trooper Brandon Roark. Trooper Roark was assisted at the scene by other KSP personnel, Adair County Sheriff Department, Adair County Rescue Squad, Adair County Fire and EMS.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witness video shows the moment Dakari Deener was arrested. (SOURCE: Aaron Carter)
Witness describes chaos of double homicide at Louisville gas station
A USPS truck lost a massive amount of its load this morning, sending letters and other mail...
USPS mail spill overtakes the Watterson
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Police said the woman was seriously injured and was sent to University Hospital in critical...
Woman seriously injured after crash on I-265 near Billtown Road

Latest News

VIDEO: Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
The new developments come after the ATF was reportedly stepping up their role when it came to...
ATF charges JCPS student with felony for bringing a gun to school
WAVE News - Tuesday evening, March 22, 2022
WAVE News - Tuesday evening, March 22, 2022
The plan that would eventually give every student, particularly those living in west...
‘It’s time for change’: Pollio unveils monumental School Choice plan
Jaylin Ready, 18, was arrested on suspicion that he may be armed at The Academy @ Shawnee,...
ATF charges JCPS student with felony for bringing gun to school