Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

LMDC: Officers allegedly pull inmate through his own urine

The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville Metro corrections officers have been reassigned after allegations claim they pulled an inmate through his own urine.

“I was disgusted by what I saw and opened an investigation the same day I was made aware of the circumstances,” LMDC Director Dwayne Clark said in a statement.

He said supervisors made him aware of the incident on March 17.

The video appears to show the officers turn the inmate towards the floor and pull him through a puddle of yellow fluid, Clark described.

“The report I received was that the inmate urinated on the floor and that the yellow fluid was urine,” Clark said.

The two officers, who were both hired in late 2020, will have to give a sworn statement to the Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit and will not have any contact with inmates.

Metro Corrections FOP President Daniel Johnson released a statement on the incident on Monday.

“We wholeheartedly agree that an immediate investigation needs to be done to ensure if any department policies or laws were violated with this incident. The FOP does not condone the use of any unnecessary force regarding any incident. We will observe the due process of our members while the investigation is ongoing.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witness video shows the moment Dakari Deener was arrested. (SOURCE: Aaron Carter)
Witness describes chaos of double homicide at Louisville gas station
A USPS truck lost a massive amount of its load this morning, sending letters and other mail...
USPS mail spill overtakes the Watterson
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Police said the woman was seriously injured and was sent to University Hospital in critical...
Woman seriously injured after crash on I-265 near Billtown Road

Latest News

VIDEO: Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
Mitchell was arrested for torturing or mutilating an animal and cruelty to an animal
IMPD: Man accused of lighting dog on fire arrested; dog later dies
WAVE News has received multiple messages from parents, speaking out about the content in the...
JCPS open records reveal school libraries with controversial books
The new developments come after the ATF was reportedly stepping up their role when it came to...
ATF charges JCPS student with felony for bringing a gun to school
WAVE News - Tuesday evening, March 22, 2022
WAVE News - Tuesday evening, March 22, 2022