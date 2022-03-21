Contact Troubleshooters
LMDC: Officers allegedly pull inmate through their own urine

The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville Metro corrections officers have been reassigned after allegations claim they pulled an inmate through his own urine.

“I was disgusted by what I saw and opened an investigation the same day I was made aware of the circumstances,” LMDC Director Dwayne Clark said in a statement. He said supervisors made him aware of the incident on March 17.

The video appears to show the officers turn the inmate towards the floor and pull him through a puddle of yellow fluid, Clark described.

“The report I received was that the inmate urinated on the floor and that the yellow fluid was urine,” Clark said.

The two officers, who were both hired in late 2020, will have to give a sworn statement to the Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit and will not have any contact with inmates.

Metro Corrections FOP President Daniel Johnson released a statement on the incident on Monday.

“We wholeheartedly agree that an immediate investigation needs to be done to ensure if any department policies or laws were violated with this incident. The FOP does not condone the use of any unnecessary force regarding any incident. We will observe the due process of our members while the investigation is ongoing.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

