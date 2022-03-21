Louisville wraps up weekend with six homicides within 72 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville wrapped up a violent weekend heading into the first day of spring.

From Friday to Sunday, Game Changers Executive Director Christopher 2X said there have been six homicides.

”Some shootings are retaliatory in nature, some just out of a spark of an argument, some personal issues,” 2X said.

As of Sunday, there have been 16 homicides so far in March. Although there were only nine homicides in February; 2X said we have taken steps backward.

”Even if you end up with nine homicides a month, you are well over 100 homicides a year. That is the problem,” 2X said. ”How do you get to a conversation of feeling like violent crime is really on a serious tick down, when you get to 100 homicides a year? And we are already at 41 now.”

2X said all eight of LMPD’s divisions are spread thin due to the violence.

Majority of people shot are between ages 18 and 25, but the trauma from the shootings trickles down generations.

”[When children] hear gunshots going off in the the neighborhood,” he said. “They are in close proximity where bullets loosely fly into housing and dwellings and don’t hit them; but it affects them in a tremendous way.”

The prevalent issue of gun violence around the city has led to women and children getting caught in the crossfire, he said.

“The damage afflicted on those who have to spend time in the hospital, the trauma associated with that in regards to how it plays on the psyche of the children and the women, you know, those are the things what we sometimes don’t get to see in the devastation connected to it,” he said.

2X said he believes there is hope when you look at the children. He said violence prevention needs to start in elementary and middle school.

As the weather warms up this spring, it is hard to predict if the violence will trend downward or upward.

”It’s been bad winter months, so there is no real clarity in my opinion,” 2X said. ”This is a public health crisis and we need to treat it as such.”

