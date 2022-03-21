Contact Troubleshooters
Marines from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana among 4 killed in training exercise

The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt....
The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 27-year-old Capt. Ross A. Reynolds and 27-year-old Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz.(Source: II Marine Expeditionary Force via CNN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Marines from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana are among the four killed in a training exercise in Norway last week, the Marine Corps announced in a statement they tweeted out Sunday night.

The Marines were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

They were identified as:

  • Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio
  • Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky
  • Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts

The bodies of the four Marines were recovered and are being transported to the United States, according to the statement.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb stated their condolences on Twitter Monday.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy and the three other American service members killed in a plane crash in Norway, U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Gibbons said. “This loss hits close to home for me and many Ohioans, and reminds us all just how valued and brave each and every member of our armed forces is. These four young men and their loved ones will be in our hearts and prayers during this difficult time. They made the ultimate sacrifice in service and commitment to the United States, something we can never repay.”

The Marines were in Norway as part of the large biannual NATO exercise Cold Response.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

