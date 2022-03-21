Member of French Consulate visits Louisville ahead of French election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Alliance Francaise de Louisville, an independent organization, hosted a member of the French Consulate on Monday.

The AFL is a group that looks to promote French culture and language as well as serve the existing French speaking population in the area.

Nicolas Boltz is Deputy Consul and Head of Chancellery at the French Consulate in Chicago, which serves 13 states in the U.S.

Boltz’s mission on Monday’s visit was to help French citizens with things like visas, passports and the upcoming election in France, giving them a chance to vote by proxy.

“It’s very important for us to maintain a cultural link with French Culture in the Midwest,” said Boltz.

Visits from such a guest have been rare during a global pandemic.

The AFL President Louis Aleman is from Louisville’s sister city in France: Montpellier. He hopes more visits like this will happen in the future.

”The French Consulate, it’s important they visit,” Aleman said. “It happened in the past, and I guess it’s going to happen more and more now that we hope we’re going to put COVID behind.”

AFL is a private organization, separate from any government agency.

They offer French language classes for people interested, and other events for anybody that wants to attend.

The upcoming French election will happen in April.

