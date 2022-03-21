Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom

Southwest High School
Southwest High School(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teacher at an Onslow County high school has resigned, a day after a video surfaced of him berating students in a foul-mouthed tirade.

Onslow County Schools confirmed that it happened during first period on Thursday at Southwest High School.

The school system called it an “inappropriate verbal outburst by a staff member.”

WITN was sent a recording that was posted on social media.

“You can go through life on the **** system and get your paycheck on the first and 15th from my taxes and live an absolute horrible life. I don’t care. You can be another statistic, I don’t care,” the teacher is heard on the recording.

The school system said the staff member resigned on Friday.

The school district did not release the name of the teacher involved.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down near the Louisville area.
National Weather Service confirms four tornadoes from Friday night storms
Dakari Deener, 29, was arrested after a double shooting killed two people Saturday night on...
Two killed in double shooting on Poplar Level Road, man arrested
LMPD: Man found shot to death in retirement home parking lot
Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.
Woman, infant injured in shooting near Fern Creek neighborhood
Man shot, killed in Southside shooting

Latest News

Teresa Ragland’s grandsons have only gone to school one to two days a week because their bus...
Clark Co. students missing school, failing because of bus driver shortage, parents say
The HCSO announced on Sunday an investigation is underway after a house fire broke out after...
Hardin County Sheriff issues warning after house fire breaks out from contaminated kerosene
Officers responded to the 500 block of Roselane Street on reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m.
Teenager injured in Smoketown shooting; police investigating
Just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on...
LMPD: Child shot in Old Louisville sent to hospital
One neighbor’s security camera shows the buggy driving around their neighborhood on Monday.
LMPD searching for man who stole special needs man’s buggy