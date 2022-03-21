Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Coroner on scene, search underway for missing Harlan County miner

Coal mining accident
Coal mining accident(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a mining accident in Harlan County.

Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet officials say they are looking for James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch who was working at the D-29 Darby Fork Mine in Holmes Mill. They say a section of a roof collapsed.

“Our sincere hope is that Mr. Brown is found safe,” Kentucky Energy and Environment Secretary Rebecca Goodman said. “We will then begin the process of examining what happened at this mine and how it could have been prevented.”

Brown has 13 years of mining experience as a roof bolter. He began his shift Sunday night at 10:00 p.m. We are told while Brown was working about 14,000 feet underground when the roof collapsed, about one hour later.

Police confirm to WYMT the coroner’s office is on scene.

Mining operations are shut down during the search which is expected to take most of Monday.

“The Kentuckians who go into mines daily to provide the coal that helps power this country face particular dangers and deserve our gratitude,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Britainy and I are praying for the miner and his family – we all hope for his safe recovery.”

We are sending a reporter to the area.

