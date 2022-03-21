Robbery suspect shot by LMPD after pointing gun at officer near Churchill Downs identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was taken into custody after a shooting involving LMPD officers near Churchill Downs on Thursday has been identified through court documents.

Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to an arrest report.

Documents state police had been called to the 1400 block of Paul Avenue by a 17-year-old girl, who said the suspect had come up behind her while walking her baby sister in a stroller, hit her in the head and took her phone.

Officers tracked the location of the stolen phone to an alley near the 1400 block of Clara Avenue. Smith was seen trying to break into a trailer on Clara Avenue before running through the neighborhood attempting to get away from officers.

The arrest report said Smith fell in a driveway, and as an officer attempted to handcuff him, Smith pointed a 9mm handgun up to the officer’s head and pulled the trigger.

The officer pushed the suspect back, and as the suspect pointed the gun at the officer again, the officer drew his weapon and fired it at Smith.

Smith was treated by responding officers until EMS arrived and sent him to University Hospital.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the suspect was in stable condition later that night.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

