Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Robbery suspect shot by LMPD after pointing gun at officer near Churchill Downs identified

Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or...
Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to an arrest report.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was taken into custody after a shooting involving LMPD officers near Churchill Downs on Thursday has been identified through court documents.

Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to an arrest report.

Documents state police had been called to the 1400 block of Paul Avenue by a 17-year-old girl, who said the suspect had come up behind her while walking her baby sister in a stroller, hit her in the head and took her phone.

Officers tracked the location of the stolen phone to an alley near the 1400 block of Clara Avenue. Smith was seen trying to break into a trailer on Clara Avenue before running through the neighborhood attempting to get away from officers.

The arrest report said Smith fell in a driveway, and as an officer attempted to handcuff him, Smith pointed a 9mm handgun up to the officer’s head and pulled the trigger.

The officer pushed the suspect back, and as the suspect pointed the gun at the officer again, the officer drew his weapon and fired it at Smith.

Smith was treated by responding officers until EMS arrived and sent him to University Hospital.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the suspect was in stable condition later that night.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witness video shows the moment Dakari Deener was arrested. (SOURCE: Aaron Carter)
Witness describes chaos of double homicide at Louisville gas station
A USPS truck lost a massive amount of its load this morning, sending letters and other mail...
USPS mail spill overtakes the Watterson
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Police said the woman was seriously injured and was sent to University Hospital in critical...
Woman seriously injured after crash on I-265 near Billtown Road

Latest News

The new developments come after the ATF was reportedly stepping up their role when it came to...
ATF charges JCPS student with felony for bringing a gun to school
The plan that would eventually give every student, particularly those living in west...
‘It’s time for change’: Pollio unveils monumental School Choice plan
Jaylin Ready, 18, was arrested on suspicion that he may be armed at The Academy @ Shawnee,...
ATF charges JCPS student with felony for bringing gun to school
It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Tuba Drive, a few blocks west of Cane Run Road near Green...
Child, 13, shot in St. Denis; LMPD investigating
Officer Peter Grignon was killed while responding to a call in south Louisville where a car was...
LMPD hosts memorial service for officer killed in the line of duty 17 years ago