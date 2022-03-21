Shepherdsville Police receive $20K donation for K-9 units from American Kennel Club
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shepherdsville Police Department received a large donation over the weekend for their K-9 program in honor of a fallen K-9 officer.
During the Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows on Saturday, American Kennel Club Reunite and the Louisville Kennel Club presented a check for $20,000 for the police department’s K-9 program.
The funds were donated through AKC Reunite’s Adopt a K-9 Cop program and through contributions from the Louisville Kennel Club.
Shepherdsville PD lost two K-9s over the course of a month; with one K-9 officer who retired and K-9 Officer Dash, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while chasing a robbery suspect on March 9.
“The whole area around here is in mourning, the dogs are like family,” Louisville AKC Delegate Debra Owen said in a release.
Shepherdsville Police said Dash’s death affected the community, with many reaching to help the department. On March 15, the owner of a freight shipping and trucking company from Bardstown donated $15,000 for the police department’s K-9 unit.
Before the Best of Show on Saturday, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin, Sergeant Kyle Burton and K-9 Officer Dash’s handler, Officer Jeff Schank were presented the check along with a plaque in honor of K-9 Officer Dash.
