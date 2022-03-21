Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/21

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Very nice first FULL day of SPRING ahead!

Enjoy it, the messy weather returns for at least part of the area.

A large storm system will lead to a significant severe weather event for TX to MS/AL over the next 24-36 hours. We will be on the tamer side of this system with rain (some heavy) Tuesday into Wednesday.

The low pressure itself could spark some gusty t-storms/hailers Wed PM ahead of its path, mainly along/east of I-65.

We will get back into some chilly/windy weather Thursday with any break Friday getting replaced with another potent low pressure Saturday with more wind and colder air. Any light rain would only make it more yucky. And that is possible.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witness video shows the moment Dakari Deener was arrested. (SOURCE: Aaron Carter)
Witness describes chaos of double homicide at Louisville gas station
A USPS truck lost a massive amount of its load this morning, sending letters and other mail...
USPS mail spill overtakes the Watterson
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Police said the woman was seriously injured and was sent to University Hospital in critical...
Woman seriously injured after crash on I-265 near Billtown Road

Latest News

VIDEO: Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
The new developments come after the ATF was reportedly stepping up their role when it came to...
ATF charges JCPS student with felony for bringing a gun to school
WAVE News - Tuesday evening, March 22, 2022
WAVE News - Tuesday evening, March 22, 2022
The plan that would eventually give every student, particularly those living in west...
‘It’s time for change’: Pollio unveils monumental School Choice plan
Jaylin Ready, 18, was arrested on suspicion that he may be armed at The Academy @ Shawnee,...
ATF charges JCPS student with felony for bringing gun to school