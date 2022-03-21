StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/21

Very nice first FULL day of SPRING ahead!

Enjoy it, the messy weather returns for at least part of the area.

A large storm system will lead to a significant severe weather event for TX to MS/AL over the next 24-36 hours. We will be on the tamer side of this system with rain (some heavy) Tuesday into Wednesday.

The low pressure itself could spark some gusty t-storms/hailers Wed PM ahead of its path, mainly along/east of I-65.

We will get back into some chilly/windy weather Thursday with any break Friday getting replaced with another potent low pressure Saturday with more wind and colder air. Any light rain would only make it more yucky. And that is possible.

